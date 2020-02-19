Fairgoers bitten by Bug-Ology exhibit

Friday was Olivia Barrier’s birthday, but there wasn’t any cake in sight. Instead, the La Center 7-year-old munched on something that shocked even her mom: a cricket.

“She can be picky,” Lisa Barrier, Olivia’s mother, said. “Some days she loves pizza and other days she doesn’t want to touch it. So I was shocked she ate the bug.”

The bug came from a cricket farm, and was one of a few tasty insects available to guests at the Bug-Ology exhibit at the Clark County Fair. The exhibit features live bugs on display, gigantic animatronic bugs and a butterfly tent. It runs through the close of the fair on Sunday.

The insects were brought to the fair by Pacific Animal Productions. The company, based in Fallbrook, Calif., offers animals and educational displays to fairs, schools and libraries around the West Coast. Handlers from Pacific are hosting multiple shows a day at the fair where guests can get close to spiders, millipedes and walking sticks, or even, in Olivia’s case, taste a cricket.

Olivia was one of a few kids picked at the Friday afternoon show for the honor — or horror — of tasting a cricket.