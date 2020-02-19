Farmers shrug off China’s ag boycott

Spokane — Had China’s announcement this week to stop purchasing U.S. agricultural products been the first volley of a trade war, local trade officials would have taken it like a punch to the face.

But two years into an off-again, on-again trade war, Washington agriculture officials just kind of shrugged this one off.

“For the wheat side, they haven’t been buying any wheat for over a year,” said Randy Fortenbery, an agriculture economist at Washington State University. “The ag markets have kind of ignored it.”

China’s announcement on Monday that it will stop purchasing U.S. ag products follows a monthlong cease-fire between President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping over arguments about an unfair playing field and the theft of U.S. companies’ intellectual properties.

That goodwill ended when Trump announced he would impose new tariffs Sept. 1 on the $300 billion in Chinese imports he had previously left untouched following 12 rounds of negotiations without an agreement.