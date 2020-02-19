Food & Drink: Ridgefield’s table set for farm-fresh feast

Rachel Pinsky can be emailed at couveeats@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram @couveeats and @rachelapinsky and on Facebook @coueeats. Photo

Ridgefield’s Overlook Park, perched above the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge and Lake River, is the perfect place for a summer farm-to-table dinner.

That’s exactly what Jessica Kipp, community relations specialist for the city of Ridgefield, and Jessica Turpeinen, owner of A Merry Heart Events, thought while attending an event there many years ago. Kipp’s boss loved the idea and Ridgefield’s annual Farm to Table dinner was born. This year — its fifth — the dinner takes place Aug. 17.

The city recently added an amphitheater and a brick plaza to Overlook Park, where Ridgefield’s farmers market convenes in the summer. It’s the ideal gathering place to celebrate the city’s natural bounty.

“There’s a lot of new people coming to Ridgefield,” Kipp said. “This event brings them downtown so they can meet their neighbors, make new friends and build community.”

The evening begins at 6 p.m. in the plaza with live music provided by local favorite, Faisal and Mitch. Mayor Don Stose will give a brief speech thanking everyone for attending this community event.