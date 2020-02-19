Georgia’s new voting machines certified by the state

ATLANTA — Georgia’s secretary of state certified new touchscreen voting machines as election-safe in court documents Friday, bidding to put behind the acrimonious 2018 electoral season marred by reports of malfunctioning voting equipment, hourslong wait times and criticism that the state’s outdated machines were vulnerable to hacking.

Republican Brad Raffensperger’s office formally awarded a $106 million contract to a Denver-based company, Dominion Voting Systems, for machines it said met state law for election security after neither losing vendor challenged Dominion’s winning bid.

The developments came in court documents filed by attorneys defending state election officials against a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s current voting system and seeking statewide use of hand-marked paper ballots.

The voting system overhaul comes nearly a year after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp — previously Georgia’s top election official — beat Democrat Stacey Abrams for the governor’s mansion.

Raffensperger recently announced the contract with Dominion for new electronic touchscreen machines that print a paper summary of a voter’s ballot selections. The touchscreens will replace the state’s current outdated machines, which had come under heavy criticism that they are hackable and fail to provide a paper record to audit and verify the results.