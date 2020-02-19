Menu
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Feb. 19, 2020
Glacier water flow on Mount Rainier damages road, trail

TACOMA — Water has gushed from a glacier on Washington’s Mount Rainier, damaging a road and trail as it flowed down.

The News Tribune reports the water burst on the South Tahoma Glacier started Monday without warning.

Mount Rainier National Park officials say the flow formed new waterfalls and moved boulders down the mountain, leading to the closure of Westside Road and the Tahoma Creek Trail.

No injuries were reported.

Geologists say similar glacier bursts could occur in the coming weeks or months.

The park is warning visitors to head to higher ground if they hear unusual sounds or see changes in creek water levels and ground shaking.

