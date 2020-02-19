Judge rules for Oregon in sanctuary state case with Trump

SALEM, Ore. — A U.S. judge ruled that the Trump administration cannot withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants from Oregon to force the nation’s first sanctuary state to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane, in Eugene said in his ruling late Wednesday that the Trump administration lacks the authority to impose conditions on the grants that were provided by Congress.

Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum had sued President Donald Trump in November to get a total of $4 million in grants from fiscal years 2017 and 2018 restored to the state, saying Oregon was “unlawfully deprived” of the money.

Rosenblum welcomed the judge’s ruling.

“We look forward to having these moneys we have relied upon continue to be available for critical public safety purposes,” Rosenblum said in an email.

A Veterans Treatment Court in Eugene and 40 other specialty courts, including mental health and civilian drug programs, risked losing all or part of their budgets if the money was withheld.