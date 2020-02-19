Letter: Main issue: Ban assault weapons

The headline “Pair of mass shootings shock U.S.” (Aug. 5, Associated Press) was not correct. I speak for myself, but also for my friends with whom I commiserated the day after the shootings. We were not “shocked.” We are sickened, we are depressed, we are angry and we are fed up with the lack of action of our government.

Our president comes out with his usual hypocritical statements against white supremacy and a need for some kind of background checks even though he is the one who has fostered this trend of hate. There needs to be action now. Not weak talk about mental health treatment, but the main issue is to ban assault weapons that are only meant to kill multiple people. We are so tired of waiting.