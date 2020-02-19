Menu
Feb. 19, 2020
Man, 77, gets life in prison for killing woman in Maine

AUBURN, Maine — A Maine man who served decades in prison for stabbing his wife more than a dozen times in front of her daughter has been sentenced to life in prison for a similar crime that happened years later.

Seventy-seven-year-old Albert Flick was convicted of stabbing a woman at least 11 times while her twin children watched in 2018 in Lewiston. The Lewiston Sun Journal reports he was sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors say Flick was infatuated with the victim, Kimberly Dobbie. Both the attack in front of a laundromat and Flick’s purchase of two knives were caught on surveillance video.

Flick has a long history of violence against women. In 1979, he was sentenced to prison for stabbing his then-wife. In 2010, he was sentenced for assaulting another woman.

