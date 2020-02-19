New on DVD: Endless weddings lead to pact in ‘Plus One’

Endless weddings and an evil spirit are the focus of two of this week’s new DVD releases.

• “Plus One”: It’s been a long time since two actors have brought so much energy and life to the romantic comedy genre as delivered by Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine in “Plus One.” They play two close friends, Ben and Alice, who spend every weekend attending the nuptials for a friend or family member. The endless stream of invites pushes the pair to an act of emotional desperation where they finally agree to be each other’s plus-one to help get through wedding day blues.

The film from writers/directors Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer could have used more wit in terms of the weddings. Most of the situations Ben and Alice find themselves fall along normal lines. That’s not a major problem, as the weddings don’t end up being a distraction from the film’s heart. It would have been nice if at least one of the ceremonies went to extremes.

The wedding of strong actors with a solid script is what makes “Plus One” worthy of seeing it.

• “The Curse of La Llorona”: In 1973, Los Angeles social worker Anna Tate-Garcia (Linda Cardellini) finds herself dealing with a mother (Patricia Velasquez) who has turned her home into a fortress and locked her sons in a closet. The social worker sees it as abuse, but the real reason is to keep La Llorona from taking her children.