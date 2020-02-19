Police identify armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Five days after 22 people were killed at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, panicked shoppers fled a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, after a man carrying a rifle and wearing body armor walked around the store before being stopped by an off-duty firefighter.

Police on Friday identified the man as 20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko, who lived in the Springfield area. Andreychenko was being held in the Greene County jail on suspicion of first-degree making a terrorist threat.

Police did not immediately offer further details about the nature of the possible charge and said no further information would be available while the case is under prosecutorial review.

No shots were fired during the incident on Thursday. Andreychenko was arrested after he was stopped by an armed off-duty firefighter, Springfield police said. No one was injured.

The Springfield News-Leader quoted Lt. Mike Lucas as saying that Andreychenko arrived Thursday afternoon wearing body armor and military-style clothing. He walked inside the Walmart carrying a “tactical rifle,” another gun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, Lucas said.