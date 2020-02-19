Portland 5k changes location due to planned rallies

As Portland prepares for dueling Proud Boy and Antifa rallies at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Saturday, at least one local company is changing the location of a competitive run/walk in hopes of avoiding a possible melee.

Roses on the River, a 5k run/walk followed by a Portland Thorns game, has moved its event from the west side of the Willamette River to the Eastbank Esplanade.

The run, billed as a “super flat and fun 5k,” benefits the Oregon Food Bank and Breast Friends, a local support group people affected by Breast Cancer.

The walking wave of the race is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and the running wave at 9 a.m.

The Proud Boys “End to Domestic Terrorism” rally is scheduled to start sometime during the day and the “Rose City Grows Resistance!” counter-protest organized by Rose City Antifa starts at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park.