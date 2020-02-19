Prepare for hot debate over Referendum 88

Washington voters will head to the polls Nov. 5 to decide a referendum on a state law that allows the use of affirmative action policies in public education, government employment and contracting.

The Legislature in April approved Initiative 1000 on the final day of the session, but a group called Let People Vote launched a petition drive to overturn it. On Wednesday, the secretary of state’s office announced that the group had collected enough signatures of registered voters to place Referendum 88 on the general election ballot.

That sets the table for a three-month debate over I-1000, which would replace I-200, the voter-approved ban on affirmative action passed in 1998.

It’s a debate expected to feature discussions of racial diversity and inclusion, white privilege and historic discrimination against people of color.

The primary sponsor of the R-88 petition is Kan Qiu, a Bellevue resident. The News Tribune was unable to reach Qiu for comment. Qiu’s contact information on the secretary of state’s website links to a nonprofit group, the American Coalition for Equality.