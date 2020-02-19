Rehabilitated rescue dogs help kids break cycle of violence

In introducing the speaker for Thursday’s meeting of the Downtown Yakima Rotary Club, member Dana Dwinell made an admission about herself.

“First off, I’m a crazy dog lover,” Dwinell said, prompting some in the crowd to smile and chuckle with complete understanding.

Many people, like Dwinell, relish sharing stories about their dogs.

But for children growing up in homes where violence is the norm, animals are often seen as objects, said Cheri Brown Thompson, founder of Healing Species, the first animal-assisted violence intervention program in the United States.

“There is a connection between animal cruelty and violence,” Dwinell noted before Thompson took the podium. “The No. 1 crime in Yakima is domestic violence. There is a strong correlation between domestic abuse and animal abuse.”

Dwinell is a big fan of Healing Species, which offers a 12-week, school-based classroom program involving rehabilitated rescue dogs. Focusing primarily on fifth- and sixth-graders, it’s designed to break the cycle of violence by helping heal the hearts of children who may not experience compassion and empathy.