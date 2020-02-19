Menu
Login
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Feb. 19, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

‘Riverdale’ plans ‘emotional’ end for Perry

Actor, who died in March, played father of CW show’s star

By
Published:
Luke Perry attends the CW Upfront in New York on May 18, 2017. Abaca Press files
Luke Perry attends the CW Upfront in New York on May 18, 2017. Abaca Press files

“Riverdale” will end Luke Perry’s character arc in a “really, really emotional” way when the CW drama returns next season.

Writers and producers on the series said Sunday that they figured out a way to pay tribute to the late actor, who unexpectedly died after a stroke in March, and his character — patriarch Fred Andrews — that would be comforting for viewers. They also enlisted Perry’s former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Shannen Doherty to help with the send-off in the Season 4 premiere in the fall.

“I think it’s very cathartic to watch it, and I think everyone really came together, specifically to tell this kind of story, to honor Luke and honor Fred,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told E! News at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour while promoting the “Riverdale” spinoff “Katy Keene.”

As for Doherty, who was announced as a guest star at San Diego Comic-Con last month and whom Perry had wanted on the show since it started, she plays a really important part “and she plays it beautifully,” the writer and executive producer said. Details about her role have been heavily guarded.

“Having seen the scene, I couldn’t imagine someone else doing it, and it obviously resonates really deeply because it is one of Luke’s friends,” Aguirre-Sacasa added.

Doherty has said that she’s “deeply honored” to pay tribute to Perry on the series. Aguirre-Sacasa says she plays “a pivotal, super-emotional role.”

The show did not immediately address Perry’s death in Season 3, aside from saying that his character was away on business, while they sorted out a way to deal with the news. Perry played the father of the show’s lead character, Archie Andrews.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

‘Good Times’ actress Ja’Net DuBois dies; co-wrote ‘Jeffersons’ theme
Entertainment
Jones Jr., Adebayo, Hield winners at epic NBA All-Star Saturday
National Sports
Former 3rd District Rep. Don Bonker decries lack of moral leadership, courage in politics
Clark County News

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines