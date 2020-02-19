Shubert, Raptors light up Bend, 11-2

RIDGEFIELD — Only Mother Nature could prematurely end Eli Shubert’s best pitching performance of the season for the Ridgefield Raptors.

Shubert, a Lower Columbia College product, surpassed his season-high for strikeouts and longest outing in a 11-2 West Coast League victory over Bend marred by a 30-minute lightning delay.

But if it wasn’t for a delay to start the seventh, Shubert likely would’ve added to his totals.

The delay occurred as Shubert took the mound for his warm-up pitches to begin the seventh inning with Ridgefield’s lead at 11-2. Through six, he had 13 strikeouts, zero walks and allowed just two earned runs on five hits. He retired eight straight batters entering the seventh.

Game and front-office officials elected to resume play following the delay.

Nate Markantonatos (Clark College) replaced Shubert in relief to earn the save.

This weekend’s series at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex is the club’s final games of its inaugural season. At 24-27 overall, it can inch closer to .500 should it sweep the Elks over the final two games.