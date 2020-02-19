Singletary: Equifax, and what you still need to know

Michelle Singletary welcomes comments and column ideas. Reach her in care of The Washington Post, 1150 15th St. N.W., Washington, DC 20071; or singletarym@washpost.com. Photo

Be mad.

Without your consent, credit bureaus collect information about your personal finance history — whether you pay your loans on time, how much debt you carry, etc. This is their business model, and it allows lenders to assess a customer’s credit risk.

Then there was the 2017 hack at Equifax. The personal data of about 147 million people was exposed. Now, the company is trying to make amends in a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

But one of the touted remedies has people in a towering rage. And they should be.

Under the deal, if your data was exposed and you chose to get credit monitoring on your own, you were offered “up to” $125. However, not long after announcing the cash option, the FTC had to walk it back because of the stampede of people looking to receive the benefit and the limited pool of money — just $31 million — that had been set aside.

The push is now to get people to sign up instead for the free credit monitoring being offered by Equifax. This option comes with four years of credit monitoring at Equifax and the two other major credit bureaus, TransUnion and Experian. Consumers can request an additional six years of free monitoring of just their Equifax credit report.