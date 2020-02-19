State Department probe says 2017 hiring freeze hurt agency

WASHINGTON — A 2017 Trump administration hiring freeze at the State Department had devastating effects, hurting core functions such as providing services to U.S. citizens abroad and protecting embassies, the agency’s internal watchdog said Friday.

The department’s inspector general said all domestic offices and nearly all overseas missions surveyed reported that the freeze had a “negative or very negative effect on morale.”

It said 96 percent of embassies and consulates overseas and 95 percent of offices in the U.S. reported negative effects on security, consular and administrative operations. Those included oversight of millions of dollars in counter-terrorism, health, human rights and humanitarian assistance programs from Afghanistan to Venezuela.

“Several bureaus charged with protecting security, health, and life safety reported to (the inspector general) that the hiring freeze had significant detrimental effects,” said the report, which was based on surveys of 38 domestic offices and 151 overseas posts.

The report, which confirms anecdotal evidence from employees at the time, quantifies the effects of a significant across-the-board cutback that caused turmoil in the agency as diplomats struggled to explain the new foreign policy strategy in the chaotic early days of the Trump administration.