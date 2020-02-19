Menu
Login
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Feb. 19, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

State Department report says 2017 hiring freeze hurt agency

By
Published:

WASHINGTON — The State Department’s internal watchdog says the Trump administration’s 2017 hiring freeze had devastating effects on the agency throughout the world.

The department’s inspector general says the freeze had an overwhelmingly negative impact on morale and on core functions like serving Americans overseas and protecting diplomats.

Nearly all domestic offices and overseas missions surveyed told the inspector general that the freeze had a “negative or very negative effect on morale.” The report released Friday said 96% of embassies and consulates and 95% of offices in the U.S. told the IG that the freeze had negative effect on their security, consular and administrative operations.

The report also found that the State Department failed to coordinate the freeze with a broader management reform under then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Trump plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze
Nation & World
Saunders: FBI's behavior in probe appalling
Columns
Professionals required to report child abuse suspicions say state’s hotline needs money
Clark County Health

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines