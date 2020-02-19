Takei helps guide ‘The Terror: Infamy’

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Actor George Takei confronted scores of scary adventures as Lt. Sulu on “Star Trek,” but they were nothing compared to what he really experienced.

Takei was a 5-year-old kid when the United States declared war on Japan. And he and his parents were rounded up in the sweep that incarcerated many Japanese families.

“I was 5 years old when I was imprisoned and 8 1/2 when I came out,” he recalls. That proved a real horror story for Takei, and on Aug. 12 he’ll take part in a fictional one that often parallels his. AMC is premiering “The Terror: Infamy,” a haunting story set against the backdrop of the Japanese relocations, complete with a paralyzing ghost spirit that invades the characters.

Takei, 82, was not only there on the set to perform, he also served as technical adviser. “When I saw the replica of the internment camp they built in Vancouver, British Columbia, I immediately recognized it, but I recognized it from the standpoint of a 5-year-old kid,” he says.

“We had adopted a black, stray dog we called Blackie, and the place where he loved to crawl into when he had been reprimanded was that crawl space underneath the barrack. It was there, and I remembered it so well. The mess hall — the look and feel of it — the cacophony, the noise, and the crowding at the feeding trough. The look of everything was so authentic. It really took me back to my childhood.”