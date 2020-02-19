‘The Rookie’ co-star alleges bias, harassment

NEW YORK — Afton Williamson, co-star of the ABC crime series “The Rookie,” said she’s quitting the show because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced during the show’s first season.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Williamson said that throughout the filming of the show’s pilot, “I experienced racial discrimination/racially charged inappropriate comments from the hair department.”

Williamson said the treatment worsened when she was sexually harassed by a recurring guest star, bullied by executive producers and ultimately was sexually assaulted by a crew member at a wrap party.

ABC Studios responded later Sunday with a statement, largely referring to its production partners, Entertainment One.

“The allegations involve a production from Entertainment One,” the network said. “In late June, eOne made us aware and informed us that they launched an investigation that is ongoing. The safety of working environments is a top priority for us, and we take this matter very seriously.”

Entertainment One, in a statement of its own, said it takes Williamson’s claims seriously. “We have initiated an independent investigation which is ongoing,” it said.