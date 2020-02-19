‘Them That Follow’ is an exceptional drama

A film as atmospheric as its title, “Them That Follow” is an ambitious and impressive independent production, where the creation of mood and place is so convincing it enables us to buy into a richly melodramatic plot about a taboo romance.

A first feature by the writing and directing team of Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage, “Follow” is set in a Pentecostal community similar to the one depicted in the classic 1967 documentary “Holy Ghost People.”

This is an insular Appalachian world where believers speak in tongues and handle venomous snakes, often rattlers, treating literally a passage in the gospel of Mark that says, “They shall take up serpents.”

Though groups like this continue to exist despite being shunned and their practice declared illegal, the intensity and specificity of their worship make it a challenge to bring to life.

Despite this, the filmmakers, who consulted with a real snake-handling church and used both rattlesnakes and nonvenomous snakes for different parts of the shoot, are able to take us as far into this world — the groups themselves are deeply situated in the rural woods.