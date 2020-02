Trump warns Mexico over anti-drug efforts

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is warning he may take action against Mexico if it doesn’t do more against drug trafficking.

México is among the 22 major drug transit and drug producing countries identified in a presidential memorandum released Thursday night by the White House and Trump wrote in the document that the administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador needs to intensify efforts to eradicate opium poppies, interdict illicit drugs and prosecute and seize assets of traffickers.

If he fails to formally certify that Mexico is doing enough over the next 12 months, the U.S. could withhold financial assistance and block international development bank loans.

Trump made such a ruling in the cases of Bolivia and Venezuela, saying they failed to uphold their antidrug commitments over the past year.

“We need to see a sustained and unified commitment from Mexican government officials across military and civilian agencies and working with foreign partners,” Trump wrote.