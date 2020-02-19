Vancouver woman found safe after going missing from Chicago airport

A Vancouver woman who went missing Monday from the Chicago O’Hare International Airport has been located and is safe, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Elizabeth Lee, 44, was found Thursday, police said. Additional information about her disappearance or how the case was resolved was unavailable.

Lee had last been seen at the airport catching a flight to Portland.

A spokeswoman with the police department said Wednesday that Lee’s luggage arrived in Portland, but she did not.

Police were looking into whether Lee had boarded another flight and did not suspect foul play.