Vancouver’s waterfront fountain opens to public

The Columbia River water feature at the Waterfront Vancouver development is open to the public, just in time for passersby to cool their feet in the late-summer heat.

The piece, which mimics the topography of the Columbia River Basin, appeared mostly complete in June but remained cordoned off from the public behind a fence. That fence finally came down Friday morning.

By 1 p.m., a few little kids were splashing around in the water as pedestrians sat to examine the installation — a molded riverbed bordered by stacks of granite and culminating in a massive stone and bronze monolith.

“Think of the thousands of people that will enjoy this for years and years,” said Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, who visited the newly opened site with Vancouver City Councilor Linda Glover and two officers from the Vancouver Police Department’s bicycle unit.

“That’s an incredible gift,” McEnerny-Ogle said.

The full installation is valued at $3.5 million. It was donated to Vancouver by Columbia Waterfront, LLC and formally transferred to the city on Monday. The Parks and Recreation Department will maintain the feature and the water that flows through it, which is chlorinated.