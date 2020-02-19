Vital Statistics

Court sentencings
The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing.
SUPERIOR
Coleman, Kylee Anne, 21, 618 N.W. 21st., Battle Ground, 20 months, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Hall, Amber Rose, 37, 2212 Carlson Road, Vancouver, 45 days that can be served on work crew, third-degree assault.
Holloway, Theresa Daniele, 29, Portland, 30 days that can be served on work crew, third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.
Lee, Kirk John Jr., 25, transient, 90 days, attempted possession of methamphetamine.
Pangelinan, Brandon John Cruz, 29, 2220 N.E. Bridge Creek Ave., Vancouver, 30 days, first-degree criminal impersonation.
Punzel, Mark S. Jr., 34, Portland, six months of which the last 30 days can be served on work crew, second-degree taking a vehicle without permission, three counts of second-degree identity theft.
Vivenzio, Michael A., 40, 6113 N.E. 74th St., Vancouver, 30 days that can be served on work crew, harassment – death threats (domestic violence).
Marriage licenses
APPLICATIONS FILED
Bainard, Bobbi Lee, 26, Vancouver, and Thomas, Jordan Nicholas, 29, Vancouver.
Caceres-Tello, Cesar David, 35, Vancouver, and Weiss, Tami Lynn Rilene, 34, Vancouver.
Carr, Mahli Mykala, 25, Vancouver, and Castro, Justin Michael, 28, Vancouver.
Castro, Krystin Hope, 19, Sherwood, Ore., and Emerson, Brian Smith Jr., 20, Damascus, Ore.
Clark, Dustin Mathew, 41, Portland, and Chambers, Latima Lynette, 32, Portland.
Fenster, Rebecca Anne, 32, Portland, and Stevens, Bryan Scott, 33, Portland.
Gibson, Noah Aaron, 21, Vancouver, and Aslakson, Arrianna Kirsten, 20, Vancouver.
Heins, Michelle Lee, 47, Vancouver, and McPherson, Stuart Craig, 61, Vancouver.
Hill, Michael Lamont II, 36, Vancouver, and McClenahan, Jennifer Lynn, 44, Vancouver.
Kautz, Nicholas Gene, 41, Washougal, and Poissonnier, Kirstan Danielle, 25, Washougal.
Mauch, Kacie Ann, 24, Albany, Ore., and Casey, Schyler Sterling Colton, 24, Albany.
Miller, Ashley Nichole, 26, Battle Ground, and Collins, Teven David, 27, Battle Ground.
Waterman, Barry Alan, 58, Vancouver, and Conners, Preston Everett, 55, Vancouver.
Wilson, Bruce Harry, 59, West Linn, Ore., and Harmon, Darcy Jean, 47, West Linn.
Zumstein, Jeffrey Shane, 25, Woodland, and Pinto, Kelly Ann, 24, Woodland.
Marriage dissolutions
PETITIONS FILED
Letteney, Jessica and Flynn, Andrea.
