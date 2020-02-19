Vital Statistics

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing.

SUPERIOR

Coleman, Kylee Anne, 21, 618 N.W. 21st., Battle Ground, 20 months, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Hall, Amber Rose, 37, 2212 Carlson Road, Vancouver, 45 days that can be served on work crew, third-degree assault.

Holloway, Theresa Daniele, 29, Portland, 30 days that can be served on work crew, third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Lee, Kirk John Jr., 25, transient, 90 days, attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Pangelinan, Brandon John Cruz, 29, 2220 N.E. Bridge Creek Ave., Vancouver, 30 days, first-degree criminal impersonation.

Punzel, Mark S. Jr., 34, Portland, six months of which the last 30 days can be served on work crew, second-degree taking a vehicle without permission, three counts of second-degree identity theft.