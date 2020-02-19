Winger wins javelin gold at Pan-Am Games

A change of hemispheres suited Kara Winger well.

The three-time Olympian threw a season-best mark on Friday to win javelin gold at the Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru.

Winger, a Skyview High School graduate, won with a throw of 213 feet (64.92 meters). It was her best mark since 2015 and large improvement over her recent results in Europe, where she surpassed 200 feet once in her past five competitions there.

This is the second Pan-Am Games for Winger, who won silver four years ago in Toronto. The American record holder in the women’s javelin, Winger is one of two captains for Team USA at this year’s event.

Winger’s winning throw came on her second of six attempts, all of which traveled more than 200 feet.

Canada’s Elizabeth Gleadle placed second, six feet behind Winger. American Ariana Ince, who beat Winger at the USA Championships on July 25, placed third.