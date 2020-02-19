Woodstock theme sets tone, tunes for summer’s Vancouver Brewfest

In 1969, some 400,000 people stormed the gates at Max Yasgur’s farm in Bethel, N.Y., to get into the Woodstock Music & Art Fair.

This weekend, 6,000 people are expected to gather at Esther Short Park for the Vancouver Brewfest, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a musical nod to the legendary festival. The headlining band is Echoes of Yasgurs.

But the Woodstock theme is just part of the event, said Brewfest organizer Cody Gray.

“We have a brewfest with music, not a concert with beer,” he said.

The two-day event will feature beers, ciders and meads from local and far-off brewers.

Festivalgoers can get the most out of the event by keeping their wristbands and glasses from Aug. 9 to get in free on Aug. 10.

Gray said this year there will be six entry booths on the first night, up two from last year. He hopes the wait to get in will be no longer than 10 minutes.