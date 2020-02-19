Woodstock theme sets tone, tunes for summer’s Vancouver Brewfest

In 1969, some 400,000 people stormed the gates at Max Yasgur’s farm in Bethel, N.Y., to get into the Woodstock Music & Art Fair.
This weekend, 6,000 people are expected to gather at Esther Short Park for the Vancouver Brewfest, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a musical nod to the legendary festival. The headlining band is Echoes of Yasgurs.
But the Woodstock theme is just part of the event, said Brewfest organizer Cody Gray.
“We have a brewfest with music, not a concert with beer,” he said.
The two-day event will feature beers, ciders and meads from local and far-off brewers.
Festivalgoers can get the most out of the event by keeping their wristbands and glasses from Aug. 9 to get in free on Aug. 10.
Gray said this year there will be six entry booths on the first night, up two from last year. He hopes the wait to get in will be no longer than 10 minutes.
If You Go
What: Vancouver Brewfest
When: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 10.
Where: Esther Short Park, Columbia and West Eighth Streets, Vancouver.
Admission: $25 at the door for a pint glass and eight tokens; $35 for the pint glass and 16 tokens; or $10 for “designated driver” admission that includes unlimited nonalcoholic beverages in the food court. Keep your Aug. 9 wristband and glass to return free on Aug. 10. Additional sampler tokens are four for $5. Any unspent tokens from Aug. 9 or previous brewfests can be spent on Aug. 10.
Information: vancouverbrewfest.com
Music schedule
Aug. 9
4 p.m. — The Slope
6 p.m. — Echoes of Yasgurs
Aug. 10
Noon — Brady and Friends
1:15 p.m. — Dan Dingman
4 p.m. — The Burn Band
6 p.m. — Echoes of Yasgurs
An area featuring beers from Europe that have never before been served in this area will be new this year, Gray said.
Global offerings will include:
• Super Pils and Devin the Dude, both pilsners with 5.2 percent alcohol.
• Nebuchadnezzar, an 8.5 percent Hazy IPA.
• Koelsch, a 4.8 percent Kolsch.
• Weisse Hefe, a 5.2 percent Hefeweizen.
• Grapefruit Radler, a 2 percent Radler.
• Wittekerke Wild, a 5 percent Witbiera.
• Kili Wit, a 5.5 percent Witbier.
• Cherry, a 10 percent Cherry Belgian Quadrupel.
For rare brews from closer to home, check out the brewfest’s Rare Finds Gazebo, where you’ll find rare, vintage and one-off beers from Washington, Oregon and California.
And, of course, the festival wouldn’t be complete without its very own special brew. The official beer of the Vancouver Brewfest will be a collaboration of Brothers Cascadia Brewing and The Couve Brew Bevy.
Jerry Hatcher of Echoes of Yasgurs organized the music lineup this year, which features Vancouver bands.
Hatcher said that he and his friends have had a few bands together over the past 20 years. A few years ago they all agreed on the new name.
“We were talking and we just kept coming back to Woodstock,” he said “Woodstock was about music and peace and coming together.”
Echoes of Yasgurs has a three-set act ready for the brewfest.
“Our first set is a celebration of music that influenced the music of the late ’60s,” Hatcher said.
The band will play songs such as “At the Hop,” “Rock Around the Clock” and “Gimme Some Lovin’,” as well as a tribute to Buddy Holly.
“Our second set is dedicated to music of the late ’60s and Woodstock Festival songs,” Hatcher said. Think “Evil Ways,” “Born to Be Wild” and “Magic Bus.”
“We put on our long-hair wigs and hippie attire,” Hatcher said. “We just have a great time with it.”
The third set, Hatcher said, will be geared for dancing the night away, with a mix of ’60s, ’70s and ’80s tunes.
The Vancouver Brewfest began in 2012 and has donated $80,000 to local charities since then.
This year, proceeds will go to Disabled American Veterans, Second Chance Companions and Mount St. Helens Institute, Gray said.
“It would be great if we could beat the amount we did last year — $25,000.”
