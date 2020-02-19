WSU class teaches landowners to care for property

Small-acreage landowners can learn about best stewardship techniques to care for their property by attending a 12-week course.

For 16 years, Washington State University Clark County Extension’s Small Acreage Program has taught stewardship principles through its Living on the Land course.

This year’s course will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 5 and ending Nov. 21, at the 78th Street Heritage Farm, 1919 N.E. 78th St., Vancouver.

The cost is $35 per person or $50 per couple. Class size is limited, and advance registration is required online at go.wsu.edu/smallacreage.

“This class is a great opportunity to learn how to better manage your land,” Teresa Koper, program coordinator, said in a news release. “Not only will it help you become a better land steward, you will also learn how to effectively manage your problem areas, such as muddy pastures and weeds.”