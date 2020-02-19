ZZ Top’s Aug. 16 concert canceled

The first four dates of ZZ Top’s 50th Anniversary Tour have been canceled, including its Aug. 16 performance at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, following drummer Frank Beard’s recent diagnosis of pneumonia.

Sunlight Supply Amphitheater announced the cancellation Thursday on its website, with the explanation and assurances that people who purchased tickets for the show will be refunded “at their point of purchase.”

“(Beard) apparently came down with the ailment while on the band’s just completed tour of Europe and, upon his return home, was advised by his physician to rest and recuperate,” according to the announcement.

In addition to Ridgefield, the other dates affected are in Airway Heights, Vancouver, B.C. and Yakima.