Aid boat blocked by Italy rescues 39 more migrants

LAMPEDUSA, Italy — A private rescue ship that has remained at sea with 121 migrants after being denied permission to enter ports in two European countries rescued 39 more people Saturday, a Spanish aid group said, further complicating conditions on and off board.

The Open Arms made its latest rescue in international waters in the central Mediterranean Sea, where it has idled for nine days after picking up two other groups attempting to make the perilous crossing.

Italy and Malta both refused to allow the aid group’s ship into their ports after the Aug. 2 missions. Malta offered to let the ship disembark the 39 new passengers Saturday, but continued to reject the original 121, aid group founder Oscar Camps said.

“We cannot evacuate 39 people and tell the rest that they have to stay,” Camps said.

Malta’s proposal to take some of the rescued migrants while leaving the rest on the ship increased the tension on the ship, he said.