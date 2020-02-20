Menu
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Feb. 20, 2020
Aid boat blocked by Italy rescues 39 more migrants

Ship, now with 160 migrants, has been idling at sea 9 days

Migrants are seen aboard the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat as it cruises in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Open Arms has been carrying 121 migrants for a week in the central Mediterranean awaiting a safe port to dock, after it was denied entry by Italy and Malta. (AP Photo/Valerio Nicolosi)
LAMPEDUSA, Italy — A private rescue ship that has remained at sea with 121 migrants after being denied permission to enter ports in two European countries rescued 39 more people Saturday, a Spanish aid group said, further complicating conditions on and off board.

The Open Arms made its latest rescue in international waters in the central Mediterranean Sea, where it has idled for nine days after picking up two other groups attempting to make the perilous crossing.

Italy and Malta both refused to allow the aid group’s ship into their ports after the Aug. 2 missions. Malta offered to let the ship disembark the 39 new passengers Saturday, but continued to reject the original 121, aid group founder Oscar Camps said.

“We cannot evacuate 39 people and tell the rest that they have to stay,” Camps said.

Malta’s proposal to take some of the rescued migrants while leaving the rest on the ship increased the tension on the ship, he said.

“So we told the Maltese authorities that if they cannot evacuate all of them, we will continue to wait for the definitive evacuation due to serious problems of security and to keep order on the boat,” Camps said.

The Maltese government said it was willing to take the 39 migrants because their boat was in the country’s designated search-and-rescue area and Malta had launched its own operation before the Open Arms reached it.

But the government said in a statement that the other 121 migrants had been picked up “in an area where Malta is neither responsible nor the competent coordinating authority.”

“Malta can only shoulder its own responsibility since other solutions are not forthcoming,” the statement continued.

