Thursday, February 20, 2020
Breast cancer patient, survivor? The Columbian wants to hear your stories

The Columbian
Published:

For the loved ones of a breast cancer patient, it can be hard to know how to help.

The Columbian is looking for breast cancer patients and survivors to share stories about family, friends, health providers or even strangers who offered support through their diagnosis and treatment. What helped? What didn’t? Most importantly: How can the people surrounding a breast cancer patient be of service?

Submissions of 250 words or less should be sent to Calley Hair at calley.hair@columbian.com by Sept. 7. Please include your name, city of residence and information about your breast cancer diagnosis.

