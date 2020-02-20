Care 2 Share ‘the best deal in town’

Not much is free these days. Or if something is there are often strings attached, like having to sign up for an email newsletter to get a birthday freebie.

But on Friday and Saturday, Fourth Plain Church of the Nazarene offered a twist on the traditional summertime church rummage sale: Everything was completely free. People didn’t have to sign up for anything, but they could fill out a prayer request card if they desired.

When Adrian Jimenez first approached the sale, called Care 2 Share, he almost felt like he was doing something wrong.

“It’s almost, I want to say, a Goodwill but outside and better. It certainly is the best deal in town,” quipped Jimenez, who found some nice dress shirts. The sale took place in the park behind the northeast Vancouver church.

Aireann Duke said her family found out about Care 2 Share on Facebook.

“We’re just struggling a little bit with our finances,” she said. “We were hoping to find some things and we did.”