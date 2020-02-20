Church closes, donates $1 million

For 63 years, the low-slung, brick church on Twinbrook Parkway has proudly advertised its progressive values. Its logo incorporates rainbow colors. Its members march in Pride parades. A sign formerly on the front lawn declared, “All Are Welcome. Really.”

Twinbrook Baptist Church in Rockville, Md., has long been a powerful advocate for a wide range of marginalized groups — from children with autism, to students with lunch-money debt, to LGBTQ Christians seeking a safe place to worship.

So when declining membership forces Twinbrook’s ministry to end in August, the Rev. Jill McCrory says she’ll rest easy knowing that her congregation will build on its legacy by selling the church and donating $1 million of the proceeds.

“I’m proud of them for doing that this way,” McCrory said. “Many churches wait until the last minute, and they just dwindle and dwindle and dwindle.”

Across denominations, congregations are shrinking as Americans increasingly separate from organized religion. Fourteen percent of Americans identified as unaffiliated in 2000, while 25 percent labeled themselves that way in 2016, according to a report from the Public Religion Research Institute.