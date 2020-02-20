Death Notices

Barrie, George S., 64, Vancouver, died July 12, 2019. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.
Behrens, Violet Jean, 96, Vancouver, died Aug. 6, 2019. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 360-892-6060.
Birrel, Ken W., 43, Vancouver, died Aug. 7, 2019. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.
Coplin, Kelsey D., 93, Vancouver, died Aug. 6, 2019. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 360-892-6060.
Gaines, Helen L., 90, Vancouver, died Aug. 6, 2019. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 360-892-6060.
Haas, John Adolph, 96, Vancouver, died Aug. 8, 2019. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 360-892-6060.
Joe, Arlene M., 58, Vancouver, died Aug. 7, 2019. Evergreen Staples Funeral Home, 360-693-3649.
Johnson, Martha J., 97, Vancouver, died Aug. 6, 2019. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 360-892-6060.
Lewis, Kathleen L., 96, Vancouver, died Aug. 8, 2019. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.
Maguire, Gail R., 84, Vancouver, died Aug. 6, 2019. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 360-892-6060.
McLellan, Robert LeRoy, 87, Vancouver, died Aug. 6, 2019. Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home, 360-694-2537.
Netherda, Matthew Gordon, 32, Battle Ground, died Aug. 3, 2019. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 360-892-6060.
Pack, Norma K., 100, Vancouver, died Aug. 5, 2019. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 360-892-6060.
Rock, Cleta F., 94, Vancouver, died Aug. 2, 2019. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 360-892-6060.
