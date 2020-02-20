Everybody Has a Story: Dad’s friend had fix for his beef stew

Dad loved to cook. Grandma teased that even as a boy on the farm in Nebraska he wanted to help out in the kitchen, but was not so interested in cleanup.

He served as an Army cook in World War II, and probably did 75 percent of the cooking at home when I was growing up. He made us a lot of good chow, but there was one recipe in his repertoire I just couldn’t stand: his beef stew.

I had kind of a smart mouth, so I informed him the stew served at the school cafeteria was better than his. Theirs had all the meat and vegetables cut into bite-size pieces, enveloped in a thick, luscious gravy. But Dad left all the ingredients in big chunks you had to cut up as you ate, and his gravy was thin and watery. Once, just to shut me up, he made a batch to my specifications, and I remember that it tasted pretty good. But after that he went back to his original recipe.

Dad’s Army service began in the Oregon National Guard, and in the summer of 1970, when I was 15 years old, his outfit had a reunion to commemorate their call up to active duty. It was held on a weekend at the National Guard camp on the Oregon Coast where they had trained. On Saturday afternoon the families of the veterans were invited to join them for lunch, prepared and served by present-day National Guard cooks. As we waited in the chow line with some of Dad’s buddies and their families, I remembered reading that during the war the Army adopted standard menus. It was simpler to manage all the supplies if every unit was eating the same meals on the same days. So, I asked Dad what Saturday lunch would have been back then.

He considered the question a moment then answered, “I think it was beef stew.”

I couldn’t tell if he was just pulling my leg or not, but it was 25 years after the war ended and I couldn’t imagine they’d still be using the same menus. Besides, even if they were, their stew had to be better than his.