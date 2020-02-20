Families bury those killed in shootings

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mourners gathered across the country Saturday to remember the lives of a graduate student beloved by friends, a man who died in his son’s arms and a mother who shielded her infant from gunfire.

The funerals were among several being held for people who died in mass shootings last weekend in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Every seat was filled and the hallways were lined with mourners in Washington, Penn., at the service for 25-year-old Nicholas Cumer. The graduate student in the master of cancer care program at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Penn., was killed in Dayton.

“He was just infectious. He had a heart bigger than his chest,” said Pastor Brian Greenleaf of Washington Alliance Church after officiating the service.

Hundreds of people, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, attended Derrick Fudge’s funeral at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, the Dayton Daily News reported. Fudge died in the arms of his son, Dion Green.