From the Newsroom: Please don’t copy-paste this column

Craig Brown is The Columbian’s editor. His column will appear in this space periodically. Contact him at 360-735-4514 or craig.brown@columbian.com Photo

Although we don’t write news stories to please elected officials, oftentimes they like them. That’s fine by me. We try to do a good job of letting our readers know what’s going on with local government, pointing out the good things as well as the trouble spots.

It’s also fine by me when these officials share a link to our story on their social media. But recently, a local official went a step too far and cut and pasted our entire story onto Facebook.

On one level, it was flattering that the official thought that our story was well-done and important. But I felt the need to reach out, so I posted a note on the page where the story had been pasted:

“Thanks for reading, but cutting and pasting this copyrighted article undermines our efforts to get folks to pay for news. We really need the community to support local journalism or else we will not be able to stay in business.”

It still amazes me that smart people think of journalism as some sort of public good, provided free for everyone to share. I think it’s because good journalism serves the public interest, just like a public library or the fire department. People expect civic assets to be free. But, of course, librarians and firefighters rely on taxpayers to pay their salaries. We rely on readers to pay ours. Without paying subscribers, our business will fail.