In Our View: Cheers & Jeers: Center ideas; waste of money

Cheers: To fresh ideas for the Vancouver Navigation Center. The day shelter serving homeless people has been unexpectedly popular since it opened last November along Grand Boulevard near Fourth Plain. But the clients have brought problems to the neighborhood, and rising tensions came to a head at a city council meeting last month.

Since then, new ideas have emerged to both improve the service to clients and address neighbors’ concerns, and the Ed and Dollie Lynch Foundation has donated money to pursue an independent review of the center’s operations that may generate more helpful advice.

Among the ideas are fencing a patio area so that people must use the main entrance, hiring an additional host, adding holiday hours, and increasing police and litter patrols in the neighborhood. The new ideas seem to have merit, and we hope they will both improve service and decrease problems.

Jeers: To a government-funded $45,000 dress rehearsal. That’s how much it cost Clark County to print and mail 52,000 primary ballots to north county voters for the sole purpose of voting on the District 4 Clark County Council race. Voting is important, of course, but in this case both Republican Gary Medvigy and Democrat Adrian Cortes were automatically going to advance to the November general election, no matter the outcome of the primary. (Medvigy won.)

State law requires partisan elections to appear on primary ballots, even if there are only two candidates. This rule doesn’t apply in nonpartisan elections, such as for city councils or school boards. The rules should be made uniform, and not waste voters’ time and taxpayers’ money.