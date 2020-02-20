Letter: Ban assault weapons

Assault weapons are not needed by private citizens to protect their home and family. They exist for military use only. In my view, it does not violate the Second Amendment to outlaw assault weapons. Do it now! Stop the killing of innocent human beings! I will not vote for any politician who willingly allows this to continue.
