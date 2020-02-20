Menu
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Feb. 20, 2020
Letter: Ban assault weapons

Assault weapons are not needed by private citizens to protect their home and family. They exist for military use only. In my view, it does not violate the Second Amendment to outlaw assault weapons. Do it now! Stop the killing of innocent human beings! I will not vote for any politician who willingly allows this to continue.

