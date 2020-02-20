Letter: Columbian is community asset

Congratulations to The Columbian for your fabulous new website! I love the fonts and typeface, plus it is easy to negotiate and organized in a logical manner. I am grateful that this community has such a wonderful, locally owned and produced newspaper. I like keeping up with the community when I travel via the digital edition.
Thank you for doing everything you can to survive a tough media world. You are a huge asset and do our community proud. Keep it up! Sincerely, one of your biggest fans.
We encourage readers to express their views about public issues. Letters to the editor are subject to editing for brevity and clarity. Limit letters to 200 words (100 words if endorsing or opposing a political candidate or ballot measure) and allow 30 days between submissions. Send Us a Letter
CommentsPlease take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines