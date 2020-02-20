Letter: Columbian is community asset

Congratulations to The Columbian for your fabulous new website! I love the fonts and typeface, plus it is easy to negotiate and organized in a logical manner. I am grateful that this community has such a wonderful, locally owned and produced newspaper. I like keeping up with the community when I travel via the digital edition.

Thank you for doing everything you can to survive a tough media world. You are a huge asset and do our community proud. Keep it up! Sincerely, one of your biggest fans.