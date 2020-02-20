Menu
Feb. 20, 2020
Letter: Gun control is needed

Yet another wave of gun violence and death. As usual, our politicians point to the same old fixes that have never worked. Blame mental health, TV, need to pray more, etc., etc. A little thought might convince some that even the most ambitious health plans offer little to stem this terrible tide and the rest are nonsense with no chance of being effective.

With much distaste it seems that the only real solution is to outlaw all firearms unless they are owned by licensed responsible people. Add to that the same requirements for ammunition. Such an approach has worked in other countries and it seems to be the only workable solution. The Second Amendment does not apply, since the founders did not have automatic weapons and only fools ignore the recommendation for a well-regulated militia.

We encourage readers to express their views about public issues. Letters to the editor are subject to editing for brevity and clarity. Limit letters to 200 words (100 words if endorsing or opposing a political candidate or ballot measure) and allow 30 days between submissions. Send Us a Letter
