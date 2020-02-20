Letter: Herrera Beutler is complicit

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, for the sake of your constituents’ lives, can you please take a stand on gun violence? How many tragic, gruesome murders have to take place before you say something other than the cowardly, “My thoughts and prayers yadda, yadda”? This is your moment, this your time to do something meaningful. To do nothing in this time of outrageous tragedy is worse than cowardly; it is complicity.