Letter: Herrera Beutler is complicit

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, for the sake of your constituents’ lives, can you please take a stand on gun violence? How many tragic, gruesome murders have to take place before you say something other than the cowardly, “My thoughts and prayers yadda, yadda”? This is your moment, this your time to do something meaningful. To do nothing in this time of outrageous tragedy is worse than cowardly; it is complicity.
We encourage readers to express their views about public issues. Letters to the editor are subject to editing for brevity and clarity. Limit letters to 200 words (100 words if endorsing or opposing a political candidate or ballot measure) and allow 30 days between submissions. Send Us a Letter
CommentsPlease take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines