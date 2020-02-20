Letter: Republican Party is wasteland

Greg Jayne’s opinion piece excuses Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, too easily (“Herrera Beutler’s balancing act,” July 21, The Columbian). He dismisses her words and actions consistently supporting her leader in the White House as something to be expected because, well, she is a Republican after all.

I used to be a Republican; I was for twice as long as Herrera Beutler has been in public office. I helped elect Ronald Reagan president when Herrera Beutler was not even 2 years old. The Republican Party has become a wasteland, torched to the ground by the Tea Party movement that swept Herrera Beutler into office.

There are a lot of Republicans taking principled stands against what many longtime Republicans see as a dangerous and divisive political leader who has achieved and sustained power through highly questionable means. Many of Herrera Beutler’s Republican cohorts in Congress like Martha Roby and Justin Amash see the disastrous situation within their party for what it is and are either speaking up or getting out.

Jayne says our congresswoman is walking a tightrope. Not really: she is just being cleverly two-faced, for it is clear from everything she says and does that she’s definitely “all in” for a second term with her Dear Leader.