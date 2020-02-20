Menu
Login
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Feb. 20, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Letter: Start small to fix gun violence

By
Published:

How do you eat an elephant? Something my mother asked me when I was frustrated trying to start a project. Silly, I thought, but —

Another mass shooting and more cries for gun control, background checks, mental health and limiting the assault-type rifles. More talk about home defense, the right to bear arms, the Second Amendment and yet nothing gets done.

Back to the elephant. My mother’s answer was, “you eat an elephant one bite at a time”.

Let’s stop trying to fix everything in one motion: start by limiting all gun magazines to five rounds. Pass a federal law that says if you are caught with an oversize magazine you forfeit every gun you own and pay a large fine; if caught twice, go to prison.

I am sure some shooters will say something about how they can swap magazines in a few in seconds. But in those few seconds someone can hide, police can arrive, the gun can jam, the shooter could drop a magazine. The first responders’ times are getting faster through practice and need. First responders understand that every second counts. Let’s give them and the victims those seconds. Let’s eat that elephant, starting with this one bite.

We encourage readers to express their views about public issues. Letters to the editor are subject to editing for brevity and clarity. Limit letters to 200 words (100 words if endorsing or opposing a political candidate or ballot measure) and allow 30 days between submissions. Send Us a Letter
Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Sheet-pan paprikash: A modern spin on a cozy classic
Food
Daytona 500 crash shows racing never truly safe
National Sports
Disgraced religious order tried to get abuse victim to lie
Churches & Religion

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines