Thursday, February 20, 2020
Letter: Stem greed, civil violence

President Donald Trump is right; we definitely have a mental illness problem. So-called hunter/sportsmen who think they need a combat arsenal to satisfy their cowboy nature are mentally ill. Young white males born with a silver spoon and the idea they don’t have to fairly compete are mentally ill. Individuals and organizations who promote short-term gain over long-term harm reflects a form of mental illness. Politicians who take money and then put on blinders are mentally ill.

But worst of all, those of us who think we’re sane, and yet do nothing to stem the onslaught of greed and civil violence, are mentally ill. If we allow the mental illness of complacency to undermine our concept of democracy, then we risk a slide toward the false security of a police state and the eventual loss of personal freedom, incentive and creative diversity that such a state requires.

