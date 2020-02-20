Morning Press: B.G. woman in court in fatal crash; Stack 571 opens; missing woman

What kind of weather is headed our way this weekend? Check out our local weather coverage.
Here are some of the top stories of the week:
Battle Ground woman held in death of motorcyclist
A Battle Ground woman accused in the death of a motorcyclist she rear-ended while he was stopped at a traffic light Friday told investigators “she did not know how the crash occurred and said the motorcycle came out of nowhere,” court records state.
Investigators say they believe Regina Mae Milam, 60, was under the influence of a drug at the time of the crash. A preliminary breath test found she had no alcohol in her system. However, Milam’s speech was slow, she slurred her words and repeated herself, her eyes were bloodshot and pupils constricted, and she performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Her blood was seized for toxicology testing; those results are pending.
Stack 571 opens chain’s 5th location on Waterfront Vancouver
Stack 571, the newest addition to the restaurant lineup at The Waterfront Vancouver, made its debut Sunday evening. The upscale burger and whiskey bar is located on the ground floor of The Rediviva at the Waterfront apartment building, 111 Parkway Place, and is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
The Waterfront location is the fifth restaurant in Stack 571’s quickly growing franchise, which emphasizes organic, free-range and locally sourced ingredients, and boasts a selection of more than 100 whiskeys. The original location opened in Tacoma in 2016, and took its name from a 571-foot-tall smelting and refinery smokestack that once stood at the site. The next three locations are in Bothell, Auburn and Olympia.
Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in Hockinson homicide
A woman charged in connection with the beating and fatal shooting of Raymond Brandon, whose body was found in April 2017 in a shed at a Hockinson residence, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter.
Ashley Lorraine Barry, 33, was charged in Clark County Superior Court with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. But Deputy Prosecutor Lauren Boyd told Judge Bernard Veljacic that first- and second-degree murder charges likely would have been added to Barry’s case had it gone to trial.
Vancouver woman goes missing from Chicago airport
A 44-year-old Vancouver woman has been reported missing from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
Elizabeth Lee was last seen at the airport Monday trying to catch a flight to Portland, according to a Chicago Police Department missing person report.
Lawsuits target Clark County, Clark College over public records law
A resident of Washington’s Island County recently targeted Clark County and Clark College, alleging that they violated the state’s public records law. So far, he’s had one victory.
On June 4, Eric Hood signed a settlement agreement with the county in a lawsuit he filed in February that alleged the county failed to comply with the state’s public records law. As part of the settlement, obtained through a public records request, Clark County agreed to pay $18,000 to Hood in exchange for him dropping his lawsuit. The agreement specifies that it is not an admission of liability by the county.
