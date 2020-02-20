Morning Press: B.G. woman in court in fatal crash; Stack 571 opens; missing woman

What kind of weather is headed our way this weekend? Check out our local weather coverage.

Here are some of the top stories of the week:

A Battle Ground woman accused in the death of a motorcyclist she rear-ended while he was stopped at a traffic light Friday told investigators “she did not know how the crash occurred and said the motorcycle came out of nowhere,” court records state.

Investigators say they believe Regina Mae Milam, 60, was under the influence of a drug at the time of the crash. A preliminary breath test found she had no alcohol in her system. However, Milam’s speech was slow, she slurred her words and repeated herself, her eyes were bloodshot and pupils constricted, and she performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Her blood was seized for toxicology testing; those results are pending.

Stack 571, the newest addition to the restaurant lineup at The Waterfront Vancouver, made its debut Sunday evening. The upscale burger and whiskey bar is located on the ground floor of The Rediviva at the Waterfront apartment building, 111 Parkway Place, and is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The Waterfront location is the fifth restaurant in Stack 571’s quickly growing franchise, which emphasizes organic, free-range and locally sourced ingredients, and boasts a selection of more than 100 whiskeys. The original location opened in Tacoma in 2016, and took its name from a 571-foot-tall smelting and refinery smokestack that once stood at the site. The next three locations are in Bothell, Auburn and Olympia.