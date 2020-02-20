Proebstel kicked out of Clark County Neighborhood Association program

Clark County Manager Shawn Henessee has removed the Proebstel Neighborhood Association from a county program over “hostile behavior toward county staff,” attempting to use taxpayer funds for lobbying purposes and having improper bylaws.

While the neighborhood association can continue to operate, its removal from the Clark County Neighborhood Association program means it will no longer have access to county resources or serve as an official means of outreach with residents on livability issues.

The exact circumstances of why the association was removed from the program are unclear. Public records show that the Proebstel Neighborhood Association, which represents residents in a rural area east of Vancouver, had raised concerns with Clark County about mining operations at the nearby Livingston Mountain and potential fire hazards at Camp Bonneville.

Henessee notified the Proebstel Neighborhood Association’s co-presidents, Kirk VanGelder and Erin Allee, of his decision in an Aug. 2 letter, obtained by The Columbian. When asked for further comment, Henessee responded with a brief email.

“I believe the reasons outlined in the letter are self-explanatory and we will require all neighborhood associations to meet these standards,” Henessee wrote.