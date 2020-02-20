Rain helps firefighters at Williams Flats Fire

SPOKANE — An hourslong rain shower helped firefighters stifle the Williams Flats Fire in the Colville Reservation on Friday. But it was not enough to put it out.

Heavier rainstorms are due to roll over the fire this weekend that could further help firefighters, as long as lightning does not start new fires.

Mary Wister, meteorologist with Northwest Incident Management Team 8, said Friday’s rain shower had little chance of putting out the Williams Flats Fire that’s burned 40,000 acres and is 25 percent contained.

“It is hard to put out a fire, but it will suppress it to a large degree,” she said.

As of about 3 p.m. Friday, about 0.04 of an inch of rain had fallen on the fire, Wister said.