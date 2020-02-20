Raptors walk-off in dramatic style in 11th

RIDGEFIELD — On fan appreciation night, the Ridgefield Raptors gave fans all the baseball they could muster in a steady rain. Ridgefield topped Bend 6-3 in 11 innings and four hours on Saturday at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.

Cameron Repetti continued to play hero, as he’s done multiple times this season. He tossed two innings of relief, striking out five before delivering the game-winning three-run home run.

Michael Yourg hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to send the game into extra innings. It was the Raptors’ first RBI of the game. They scored two runs on an error in the fifth inning. Bend countered with a three-run seventh.

The extended conclusion overshadowed a pair of gritty pitching performances from Raptors’ starter Joey Martin and Elks’ starter Bradley Gonzales. The two gritted out a combined 13 1/3 innings and 249 pitches, allowing just one earned run in a rainy pitchers’ duel. Each of them was in line for the win when they left the game.

The Raptors’ inaugural season ends with a game against the Bend Elks, slated for 3:05 p.m. Sunday.