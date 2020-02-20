Ridgefield project to make it safer for pedestrians to access wildlife refuge, downtown

RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge visitors have walked along winding Main Avenue in a ditch for years to reach the Carty Unit entrance, but that ditch will disappear in the next two months.

Worked started this summer on the Ridgefield Main Avenue Access Improvements Project, a joint project between the refuge, city, Clark County and Federal Highway Administration to make it easier to get from downtown Ridgefield to the refuge.

The project, expected to cost between $3 million and $5 million, will create dedicated bicycle and pedestrian access to the refuge from existing sidewalks near the Ridgefield city limits. It is being funded primarily by the Federal Highway Administration, which will contribute a bit more than $3.1 million. Other contributions for the project also came from the city, county and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Pacific Region.

Part of Main Avenue will be closed to public traffic near Gee Creek until the project is completed.

“It was a real danger,” Mayor Don Stose said. “Ridgefield is the fastest-growing city in the state, and we want to show all our citizens that we have their safety in mind, especially those with small kids.”